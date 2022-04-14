Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,468 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,195 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $8,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 198.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,916,000 after purchasing an additional 839,674 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Fortinet by 97.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,894,000 after purchasing an additional 585,980 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Fortinet by 225.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 818,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,960,000 after purchasing an additional 566,500 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 1,657.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 269,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,763,000 after purchasing an additional 254,349 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,207,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,272,913,000 after purchasing an additional 226,200 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total value of $716,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,974 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Fortinet from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.61.

Shares of FTNT traded down $6.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $334.77. 21,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,319. The company has a market cap of $53.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.78 and a fifty-two week high of $371.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $319.02 and its 200 day moving average is $320.51.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.