Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,075 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Dominion Energy by 10.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,944,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,213,000 after acquiring an additional 369,814 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.5% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 95,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 39,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.99. The company had a trading volume of 88,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,683. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.78.

Dominion Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.