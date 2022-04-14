Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,444 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $7,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. FMR LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 27.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PPG Industries by 6.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,434,000 after purchasing an additional 76,669 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 5.2% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 7,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in PPG Industries by 18.2% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 7,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PPG. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Vertical Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.92.

PPG Industries stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.18. 38,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,484,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.32 and a 52-week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

