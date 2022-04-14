Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $10.45 Million Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,455 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Celanese worth $10,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Celanese by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celanese alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Sunday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.40.

CE traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.05. 7,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,544. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $132.26 and a 1-year high of $176.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 15.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $141.74 per share, for a total transaction of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Celanese Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.