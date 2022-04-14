Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $20.26 Million Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Motorola Solutions worth $20,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 16,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.18.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $235.01. 3,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,325. The business’s fifty day moving average is $227.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.85. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $184.54 and a one year high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

