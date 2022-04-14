Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $23.39 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $23,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 17,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,615,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,458,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,208,000 after buying an additional 91,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of FISV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.08. 2,206,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,856,491. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.44. The company has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FISV. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.29.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.