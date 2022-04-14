Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $26.31 Million Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $26,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.49, for a total transaction of $1,037,827.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total transaction of $790,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.45.

NYSE:MAA traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $206.16. The stock had a trading volume of 433,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,256. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $146.84 and a one year high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.87 and its 200-day moving average is $207.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $463.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $1.0875 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.36%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

