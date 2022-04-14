Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,981 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $32,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 183.7% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 35,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 23,196 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 299,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.15.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TFC traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.00. The company had a trading volume of 10,198,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,836,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.37 and a 200-day moving average of $60.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

