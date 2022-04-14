Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 38,615 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $23,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in General Electric by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth $880,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at $291,000. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $367,000. Institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.20.

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.75. 3,963,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,933,650. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.76 and a 200-day moving average of $98.01. General Electric has a 52-week low of $85.29 and a 52-week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

