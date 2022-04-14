Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,875 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,085 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Akamai Technologies worth $10,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 866.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 294.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 978.2% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 593 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 94.8% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 680 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.89. The stock had a trading volume of 11,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,831. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.86 and a 52 week high of $122.01.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $905.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 16,059 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total transaction of $1,893,677.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,825 shares of company stock worth $5,012,666 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

