Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,133 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $24,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.27.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total value of $64,678.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $464.52. The stock had a trading volume of 563,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,274. The company has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $430.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $395.72. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $336.03 and a one year high of $490.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

