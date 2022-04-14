Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $9,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $6,560,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 537,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,681 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $719,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

ZBH traded down $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $127.18. The company had a trading volume of 24,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,701. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.47 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.28. The company has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a PE ratio of 67.34, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBH. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.15 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.84.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

