Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 218.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,386 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $35,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 41,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,737,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $7.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $285.22. 1,133,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,848. The company has a market cap of $102.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.12, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.20 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $287.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.59.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.87.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

