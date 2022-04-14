Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,652 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $10,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 193,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,029,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,692,000 after acquiring an additional 237,478 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $1,034,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 61,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 588,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,676,000 after buying an additional 31,189 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INVH stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.00. 102,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,422,355. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.07. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 92.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $520.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.34 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 195.56%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.26.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

