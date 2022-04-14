Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,099 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,613 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,099 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 0.7% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $89,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Management Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,932,159 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $454,162,000 after acquiring an additional 767,262 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 17,039 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $3,093,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,729 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,568 shares of company stock worth $3,875,472. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.72.

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.51 on Thursday, reaching $132.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,694,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,008,089. The company has a market capitalization of $240.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $128.38 and a 1-year high of $190.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.