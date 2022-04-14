Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 104,900 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Highwoods Properties worth $9,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 361.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HIW. TheStreet raised Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Shares of HIW stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.73. 10,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,632. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $48.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 67.34%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

