Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 14,780 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,780 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of FMC worth $7,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FMC by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52,840 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of FMC by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in FMC by 3.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in FMC by 11.0% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 112,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,591. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.38. FMC Co. has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $139.09. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 37.19%.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.47.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $269,680.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $179,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

