Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 22,120 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,120 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $21,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,478,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Progressive by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,980,000 after buying an additional 1,743,191 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter worth $91,715,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 18.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,651,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,834,000 after purchasing an additional 892,596 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 31.7% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,576,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,311,000 after purchasing an additional 861,432 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Edward Jones cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.85.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $349,647.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,630 shares of company stock worth $8,916,018 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR stock traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.38. The company had a trading volume of 131,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,559. The firm has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $120.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.41.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.05%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

