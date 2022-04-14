Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 22,428 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,428 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $9,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,735,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667,569 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Raymond James by 66.0% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,984,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 65.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,851 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,651,000 after acquiring an additional 797,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,736,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total value of $1,721,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RJF traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,867. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $81.96 and a 1 year high of $117.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.94 and a 200-day moving average of $102.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.77%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Raymond James from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.05.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

