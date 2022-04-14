Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 25,323 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,323 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $30,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,033,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,003,965,000 after purchasing an additional 172,681 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,166,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,909 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,534,043,000 after purchasing an additional 113,882 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,194,730,000 after purchasing an additional 358,020 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,782,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $878,647,000 after purchasing an additional 357,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $1,362,907.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $395,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 226,859 shares of company stock worth $25,305,984. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.75.

NYSE:EW traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,674,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $86.14 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a PE ratio of 51.01, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

