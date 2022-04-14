Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,870 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,870 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Williams-Sonoma worth $9,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,532,000 after buying an additional 115,657 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,022,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $181,317,000 after buying an additional 46,315 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 917,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $162,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 8.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 872,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,683,000 after purchasing an additional 70,514 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 25.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 842,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,449,000 after purchasing an additional 168,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSM. Barclays cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $219.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.53.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $312,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $4.46 on Thursday, reaching $148.68. 33,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,136. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.49 and a 200 day moving average of $168.19. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.85 and a 52 week high of $223.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.55.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

