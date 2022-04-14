Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,729 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,729 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $17,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSCI traded down $6.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $487.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,425. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $508.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $570.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.70 and a beta of 1.00. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $443.00 and a 1-year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The business had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. MSCI’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $533.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.14.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

