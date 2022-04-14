Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $8,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IDEX by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in IDEX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on IEX. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.50.

NYSE:IEX traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $192.82. 5,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.19 and a 200 day moving average of $213.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $181.66 and a 1-year high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.84 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

