Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.47

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.47 and traded as low as $0.37. Noble Roman’s shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 30,300 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Get Noble Roman's alerts:

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Noble Roman’s had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter.

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises and licenses, and operates foodservice locations for stand-alone restaurants and non-traditional foodservice operations. The company franchises, licenses, and operates foodservice locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast products, as well as a selection of desserts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Roman's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Roman's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.