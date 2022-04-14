Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS NNUP traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 23,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,756. Nocopi Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18.
Nocopi Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
