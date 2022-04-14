Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $221,000 Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp decreased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $45,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN traded down $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $325.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,081,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,322. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $276.88 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.11%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

Accenture Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.