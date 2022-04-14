Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Trims Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp trimmed its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.54. 2,022,241 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average is $50.68.

