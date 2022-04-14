Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Position Increased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,960 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.39% of Nomad Foods worth $16,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOMD stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,902,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.63. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.38 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 6.97%. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NOMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

