Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NDLS. Piper Sandler lowered Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ NDLS opened at $5.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $248.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Noodles & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones acquired 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $200,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 135.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 383.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the third quarter worth $165,000. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

