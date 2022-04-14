North Atlantic Smaller Companies (LON:NAS) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4,011.03

North Atlantic Smaller Companies (LON:NAS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,011.03 ($52.27) and traded as low as GBX 3,995 ($52.06). North Atlantic Smaller Companies shares last traded at GBX 3,995 ($52.06), with a volume of 2,850 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of £549.72 million and a P/E ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,005.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,478.47.
About North Atlantic Smaller Companies (LON:NAS)
Recommended Stories
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Three Beaten Up Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for North Atlantic Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Atlantic Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.