Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 1,116 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,003,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,126,000 after purchasing an additional 782,311 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,846,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,600,000 after purchasing an additional 113,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,742,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,957,000 after purchasing an additional 206,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,478,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,166,000 after acquiring an additional 353,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,298,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.05.

Shares of DFS traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.22. The company had a trading volume of 23,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,170. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.82. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $94.91 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.57.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.25%.

In related news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

