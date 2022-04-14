Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.6% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12.6% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FNV shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$195.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.83.

NYSE:FNV traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.11. 80,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,589. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.53 and a 200 day moving average of $142.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.65. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $124.95 and a 12 month high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $327.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 56.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

