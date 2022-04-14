Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Boosts Stock Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the third quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 744.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.44.

Shares of EGP stock traded down $3.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $199.18. 13,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,129. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.50 and a 1 year high of $229.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $195.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.43.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. The business had revenue of $107.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 113.11%.

EastGroup Properties Profile (Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

