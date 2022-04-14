Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Buys 327 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 361.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.71.

CPT traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $164.63. 35,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,326,431. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $113.44 and a 12 month high of $180.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 56.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.77%.

In other news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

