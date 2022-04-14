Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Decreases Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,355,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,271 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of CSX by 22.8% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,820,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,092,303,000 after buying an additional 267,651 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in CSX by 4.1% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 33,265,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $989,311,000 after buying an additional 1,317,273 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CSX by 4.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,326,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $545,035,000 after buying an additional 718,350 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on CSX from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $35.08. 841,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,375,805. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.18. The firm has a market cap of $76.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

