Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Grows Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 37.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,719,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,566,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156,506 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,025,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,358,828,000 after buying an additional 1,428,188 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,972,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,985 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $138,559,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,298,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,873,000 after purchasing an additional 997,550 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Match Group stock traded down $4.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,902. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.91. The firm has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a PE ratio of 112.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.20 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.13.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

