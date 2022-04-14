Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FITB. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. rhino investment partners Inc raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.3% during the third quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 121,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 350,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 19,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 214,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 64,149 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,266,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,437,202. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

FITB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.96.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

