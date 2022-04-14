Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $1.66 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fastenal by 95.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,806 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 1.9% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 15,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Fastenal by 24.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 26.7% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 18,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank grew its stake in Fastenal by 1.3% in the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FAST traded down $3.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.87. The stock had a trading volume of 465,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,307. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.44. Fastenal has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.02%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.17.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

