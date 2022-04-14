Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its position in Progressive by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,257,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after acquiring an additional 56,776 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Progressive by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Progressive by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,416,000 after acquiring an additional 22,343 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,028,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Progressive by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $349,647.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total transaction of $116,935.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,630 shares of company stock valued at $8,916,018. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PGR traded down $3.23 on Thursday, hitting $112.07. 257,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,509,559. The company has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $120.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.77 and a 200-day moving average of $102.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PGR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.85.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

