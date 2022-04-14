Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $3.27 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Southern by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 983,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,927,000 after buying an additional 272,410 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 233,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after buying an additional 20,539 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Southern by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 357,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,521,000 after buying an additional 15,206 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Southern by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 553,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,308,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.99. 377,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,363,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.52. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $76.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.76 and a 200 day moving average of $66.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.81%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $990,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,516 shares of company stock valued at $23,808,569 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

