Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $3.78 Million Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,454 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CI. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 140.1% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 91,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after buying an additional 53,117 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 10.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,277,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $255,750,000 after buying an additional 120,847 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in shares of Cigna by 33.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 15,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holowesko Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 5.6% in the third quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 60,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

CI traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $259.05. 59,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.27 and its 200 day moving average is $224.60. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $272.81.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $61,291.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,751 shares of company stock worth $5,964,393 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CI. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.91.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

