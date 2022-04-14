Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $4.01 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $343,789,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,166,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,909 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,812,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,552,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,538 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,578,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,717,000 after acquiring an additional 996,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $1,195,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $1,362,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 226,859 shares of company stock worth $25,305,984. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.75.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.05. 119,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,605. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $86.14 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $74.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

