Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.00. 491,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,546,934. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.23. The stock has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.40. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.23%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.31.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

