Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Humana by 411.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,170,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,848 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,710,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Humana by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,515,867,000 after purchasing an additional 626,652 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,044,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,287,000 after purchasing an additional 279,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,436,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.
HUM stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $460.59. 71,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 996,242. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $434.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.79. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.94.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.7875 dividend. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.
Several research analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.55.
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
