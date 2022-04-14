Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Reduces Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,657 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OC stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.24. 23,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,885. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.02. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $79.35 and a 12-month high of $109.89.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.58%. Owens Corning’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $116.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.08.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

