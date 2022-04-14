Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 423 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 21.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,678,000 after purchasing an additional 100,929 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.9% during the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $534,000. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HCA stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $260.94. 30,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,131. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The company has a market cap of $78.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.60. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.03 and a 12 month high of $272.26.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.55.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

