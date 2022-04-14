Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 431 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 96,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 90,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,346,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.06.

Shares of DE traded up $9.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $436.61. The company had a trading volume of 67,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $394.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.39. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $320.50 and a 52 week high of $437.98. The company has a market capitalization of $133.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.28%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

