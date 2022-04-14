Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 452 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,905,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,646 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 37,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of WY traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.90. The stock had a trading volume of 227,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,306,866. The firm has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.75. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Weyerhaeuser Profile (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.