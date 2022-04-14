Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 461 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 65,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 9,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DAL traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.36. The company had a trading volume of 27,482,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,556,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.05. The firm has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.81 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.56.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.55) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAL. Barclays upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

