Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 53 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 18.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,808,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,841,000 after acquiring an additional 440,707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 85.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 877,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,333,000 after acquiring an additional 403,055 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2,332.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,703,000 after acquiring an additional 352,200 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $54,612,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 72.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 418,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,338,000 after acquiring an additional 175,931 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXR traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $212.55. 373,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,067. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $139.78 and a one year high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.58.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 97.09%.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total transaction of $672,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,625 shares of company stock worth $2,314,085 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.13.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

